Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Sold by Wesleyan Assurance Society

Wesleyan Assurance Society trimmed its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Wesleyan Assurance Society’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Organon & Co. by 56.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Organon & Co. by 342.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

OGN stock remained flat at $$36.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 2,385,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,261,252. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.43. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $39.47.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 21.43% and a negative return on equity of 1,899.41%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OGN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

