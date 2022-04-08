Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Gap Up to $34.72

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.72, but opened at $35.64. Organon & Co. shares last traded at $36.35, with a volume of 44,974 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OGN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.43. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 21.43% and a negative return on equity of 1,899.41%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Organon & Co.’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 21.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 86.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Organon & Co. by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,105,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,630,000 after buying an additional 609,062 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $60,137,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,596 shares during the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Organon & Co. Company Profile (NYSE:OGN)

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.