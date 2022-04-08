Orezone Gold (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Price Target Increased to C$3.25 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Orezone Gold (OTCMKTS:ORZCF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of Orezone Gold stock opened at $1.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.01. Orezone Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40.
About Orezone Gold (Get Rating)
