Orcadian Energy (LON:ORCA) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Orcadian Energy (LON:ORCA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Orcadian Energy stock opened at GBX 44 ($0.58) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.68, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. Orcadian Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 30.55 ($0.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 59.50 ($0.78). The company has a market capitalization of £28.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00.

Get Orcadian Energy alerts:

About Orcadian Energy (Get Rating)

Orcadian Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas development company in the United Kingdom. It has four licences. The company's key asset is the 100% interest in the Pilot Field with audited proven and probable reserves of 79 million barrels. Orcadian Energy PLC was founded in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orcadian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orcadian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.