Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.400-$1.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.56 billion-$11.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.76 billion.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $81.55. 138,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,254,014. Oracle has a 1-year low of $70.23 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The firm has a market cap of $217.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.48 and a 200-day moving average of $87.39.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORCL. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.09.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,860 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 141,608 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $11,859,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 40,364 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 30,877 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

