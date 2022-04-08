Oppenheimer Raises Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $350.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $305.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

VRTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $267.20.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

VRTX opened at $275.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $70.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $277.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $244.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total value of $261,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total transaction of $1,208,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,273 shares of company stock valued at $7,123,605 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.