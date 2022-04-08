Oppenheimer Raises Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $350.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $305.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
VRTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $267.20.
VRTX opened at $275.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $70.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $277.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $244.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total value of $261,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total transaction of $1,208,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,273 shares of company stock valued at $7,123,605 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.
