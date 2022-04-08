Oppenheimer Lowers CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target to $125.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $158.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.11% from the company’s previous close.

KMX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on CarMax from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citic Securities began coverage on CarMax in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.73.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $99.12 on Friday. CarMax has a 1 year low of $94.35 and a 1 year high of $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.97. The company has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMX. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in CarMax by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

