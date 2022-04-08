Opium Trading 8.1% Lower Over Last Week (OPIUM)

Opium (OPIUM) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One Opium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001244 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Opium has a market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $438,871.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Opium has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00047070 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,235.88 or 0.07422879 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,613.11 or 1.00045526 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00051340 BTC.

Opium Coin Profile

Opium’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Opium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opium using one of the exchanges listed above.

