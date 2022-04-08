OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Trading 4.7% Higher

Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) traded up 4.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.19 and last traded at $33.00. 2,404 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 184,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.51.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $62.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

The stock has a market cap of $502.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 3.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

OneWater Marine ( NASDAQ:ONEW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $336.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.75 million. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 36.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OneWater Marine news, Director John Troiano sold 43,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $1,729,282.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,194 shares of company stock worth $4,096,481. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in OneWater Marine during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in OneWater Marine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 8.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in OneWater Marine during the third quarter worth approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

