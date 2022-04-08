OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Shares Gap Down to $1.59

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.59, but opened at $1.52. OneConnect Financial Technology shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 12,274 shares traded.

OCFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $549.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.42.

OneConnect Financial Technology ( NYSE:OCFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 29.06% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The business had revenue of $200.24 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 303.7% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 19,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 14,962 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 5,335.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 20,275 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 57.4% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 31,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 11,396 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

