ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Sets New 12-Month High at $90.13

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $90.13 and last traded at $90.01, with a volume of 371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.11.
OGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.52.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.42%.
In other news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $64,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OGS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,253,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,448,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,548,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,124,000 after purchasing an additional 325,071 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,421,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,332,000 after acquiring an additional 234,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 257.1% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 250,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,398,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.
About ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS)
ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.
