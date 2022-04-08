Omni Trading 5.6% Lower This Week (OMNI)

Omni (OMNI) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. In the last week, Omni has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. One Omni coin can currently be bought for $3.78 or 0.00008664 BTC on exchanges. Omni has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and approximately $9.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Omni Coin Profile

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,334 coins and its circulating supply is 563,018 coins. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

