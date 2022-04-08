Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Olin’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.20 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on OLN. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating on shares of Olin in a report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Olin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Olin from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Olin currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.92.

Olin stock opened at $53.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Olin has a 1-year low of $38.13 and a 1-year high of $64.76.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Olin had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 59.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Olin will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.06%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Olin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Olin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Olin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Olin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 85.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

