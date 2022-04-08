Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 59,640 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,343,702 shares.The stock last traded at $23.70 and had previously closed at $24.41.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ORI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Republic International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.79.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. Old Republic International had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.11%.

In related news, Director Barbara Adachi purchased 2,300 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.84 per share, with a total value of $59,432.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 2,890 shares of company stock worth $74,719 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,370,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $746,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,401 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,446,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $551,744,000 after acquiring an additional 748,168 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,270,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,164,000 after acquiring an additional 196,506 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,987,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,594,000 after acquiring an additional 108,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,266,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,871,000 after acquiring an additional 138,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

About Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI)

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

