Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Okta, Inc. is a provider of identity for the enterprise. The Company’s product consists of Okta information technology Products and Okta for Developers. Okta IT Products include Single Sign-On, Mobility Management, Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, Lifecycle Management and Universal Directory. Okta for Developers include Complete Authentication, User Management, Application Programming Interface Access Management and Developer Tools. Okta, Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on OKTA. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Okta from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Okta from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Okta from $250.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Okta from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Okta from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $234.22.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $147.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.89. Okta has a 12-month low of $135.46 and a 12-month high of $287.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Okta will post -5.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $158,272.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $437,045.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,437 shares of company stock worth $2,972,306. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

