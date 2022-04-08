OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.00.

OCINF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of OCI from €31.00 ($34.07) to €38.50 ($42.31) in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of OCI from €33.00 ($36.26) to €40.00 ($43.96) in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of OCI in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OCI stock remained flat at $$37.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.39. OCI has a one year low of $21.54 and a one year high of $37.36.

OCI N.V. produces and distributes natural gas-based products and industrial chemicals to agricultural, transportation, and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, Nitrogen US, Nitrogen Europe, and Fertiglobe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, nitrogen argon, aqueous ammonia, nitric acid, urea solution, bio-methanol, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as and other nitrogen products.

