Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Shares Gap Up to $55.72

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $55.72, but opened at $56.89. Occidental Petroleum shares last traded at $56.61, with a volume of 162,982 shares traded.

OXY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.06.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

In other news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vicki A. Hollub bought 14,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $798,101.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 91.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,955 shares in the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

