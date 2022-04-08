Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $84.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $57.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.06. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $63.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.89.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In related news, CEO Vicki A. Hollub acquired 14,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $798,101.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 304,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,997,000 after acquiring an additional 61,728 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 544,653 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,332 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 18,494 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Essex LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

