Oasis Petroleum Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $6.37 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $6.33. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s Q4 2022 earnings at $6.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $25.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $23.11 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OAS. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet raised Oasis Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oasis Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.29.

OAS opened at $146.23 on Thursday. Oasis Petroleum has a 1-year low of $63.00 and a 1-year high of $158.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.88 and a 200-day moving average of $127.52.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($1.11). Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The business had revenue of $521.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.00 million.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OAS. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $1,891,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Oasis Petroleum by 5,764.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,711,000 after purchasing an additional 407,754 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $2,464,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Oasis Petroleum by 64.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Oasis Petroleum by 44.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Oasis Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.45%.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

