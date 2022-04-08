Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $205,000 Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 20.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 3,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of BABA stock opened at $104.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $245.69. The firm has a market cap of $282.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.73.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $235.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $247.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.39.

About Alibaba Group (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.