Oak Ridge Investments LLC Cuts Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,278 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,669,058,000 after buying an additional 162,299 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,467 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Essex LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HD. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. OTR Global raised shares of Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.08.

HD opened at $302.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $330.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $360.67. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $293.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.90 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

