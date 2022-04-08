O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Receives $16.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

OI traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $13.10. The company had a trading volume of 805,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,837. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.94. O-I Glass has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.60.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 54.60% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in O-I Glass by 24.3% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 28.6% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

