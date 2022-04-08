Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Receives $36.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.33.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NYXH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nyxoah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Nyxoah in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Nyxoah from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ NYXH opened at $18.53 on Tuesday. Nyxoah has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 12.07 and a current ratio of 12.10.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,126,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,719,000. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

