Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NYXH. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Nyxoah from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Nyxoah from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Get Nyxoah alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NYXH opened at $18.53 on Tuesday. Nyxoah has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.92. The company has a quick ratio of 12.07, a current ratio of 12.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Nyxoah during the third quarter worth about $19,612,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in Nyxoah by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 455,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,471,000 after buying an additional 154,462 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in Nyxoah during the third quarter worth approximately $10,087,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nyxoah in the third quarter valued at $6,542,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nyxoah in the third quarter valued at $5,646,000. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nyxoah Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nyxoah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nyxoah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.