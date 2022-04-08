Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently commented on NYXH. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Nyxoah from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Nyxoah from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.60.
Shares of NASDAQ:NYXH opened at $18.53 on Tuesday. Nyxoah has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.92. The company has a quick ratio of 12.07, a current ratio of 12.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Nyxoah Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.
