NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Lowered to $211.00 at Truist Financial

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $265.00 to $211.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler downgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.38.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $166.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.65. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $168.74 and a 1 year high of $239.91. The company has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.47.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

