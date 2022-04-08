NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.00.

NVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NuVista Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other NuVista Energy news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 25,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.06, for a total value of C$201,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,332,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$26,856,258.52.

Shares of NVA opened at C$10.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.68. The company has a market cap of C$2.40 billion and a PE ratio of 9.25. NuVista Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.00 and a 52-week high of C$11.92.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$323.36 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NuVista Energy will post 1.7299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

