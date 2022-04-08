NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Stake Lifted by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,792 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 636 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 45,554 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 26,850 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 35.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NUVA shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.83.

In other news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NUVA stock opened at $55.07 on Friday. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.45 and a 12-month high of $72.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.06, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.31.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $302.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.92 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

