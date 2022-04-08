Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Trading Up 5.7%

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.40 and last traded at $13.38. Approximately 1,047 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 269,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuvalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.61.

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nuvalent news, insider Darlene Noci sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $72,114.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVL. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Nuvalent in the third quarter valued at $37,155,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nuvalent during the third quarter worth about $4,510,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvalent during the third quarter worth about $77,302,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Nuvalent during the third quarter worth about $30,174,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Nuvalent during the third quarter worth about $436,140,000. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent

Nuvalent, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor, designed to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and also remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, designed to inhibit ALK fusions that express the normal ALK kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and also remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to first, second, and third generation ALK inhibitors.

