Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 228,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,564,000 after acquiring an additional 10,536 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVO traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,729. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $68.94 and a 1 year high of $122.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.53. The company has a market capitalization of $275.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.51.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 72.70%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.741 dividend. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 44.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Liberum Capital downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 530.00 to 585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Danske raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

