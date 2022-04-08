Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) rose 4.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $62.55 and last traded at $62.00. Approximately 47,341 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,881,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVAX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novavax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Novavax in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Novavax in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.86.

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.34.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($11.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($9.75). The company had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.79 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 152.12% and a negative return on equity of 368.20%. Novavax’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.70) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post 22.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Novavax news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $919,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novavax during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Novavax during the 4th quarter worth $88,297,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Novavax by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in Novavax during the 4th quarter worth $2,943,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

