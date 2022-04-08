Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) rose 4.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $62.55 and last traded at $62.00. Approximately 47,341 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,881,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.50.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVAX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novavax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Novavax in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Novavax in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.86.
The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.34.
In other Novavax news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $919,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novavax during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Novavax during the 4th quarter worth $88,297,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Novavax by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in Novavax during the 4th quarter worth $2,943,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.38% of the company’s stock.
About Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)
Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Novavax (NVAX)
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.