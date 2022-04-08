Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Shares Gap Down to $103.25

Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $103.25, but opened at $100.41. Nova shares last traded at $101.61, with a volume of 132 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVMI. Bank of America raised their price target on Nova from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nova in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Nova from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Nova from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nova presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.24 and a 200-day moving average of $118.02.

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The business had revenue of $121.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.28 million. Nova had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 22.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nova Ltd. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Nova by 9.1% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nova during the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nova by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 12,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nova by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Nova during the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nova Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

