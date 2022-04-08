Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,083 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 150,942 shares.The stock last traded at $100.77 and had previously closed at $103.75.

NVMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Nova from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Nova from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Nova from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nova in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.63.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.19.

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $121.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.28 million. Nova had a net margin of 22.37% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nova Ltd. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in Nova by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Nova by 26.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Nova by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 12,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Nova by 7.9% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 13,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nova by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

