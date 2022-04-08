Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.45

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.45 and traded as high as $1.65. Nova LifeStyle shares last traded at $1.57, with a volume of 48,272 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.83.

Get Nova LifeStyle alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Nova LifeStyle during the third quarter worth $71,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Nova LifeStyle in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nova LifeStyle by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms, and home offices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nova LifeStyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova LifeStyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.