Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of NESRF opened at $7.67 on Tuesday. Northern Star Resources has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $9.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.97.
Northern Star Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
