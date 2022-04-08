Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of NESRF opened at $7.67 on Tuesday. Northern Star Resources has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $9.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.97.

Get Northern Star Resources alerts:

Northern Star Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northern Star Resources Ltd. is a gold producer and exploration company. It operates through the following segments: Pogo, Kalgoorlie Operations, Jundee, KCGM, Thunderbox, Carosue Dam and Exploration. The company founded on May 12, 2000 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.