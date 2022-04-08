Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.40

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.40 and traded as high as $11.77. Northeast Community Bancorp shares last traded at $11.48, with a volume of 19,609 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northeast Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Northeast Community Bancorp ( OTCMKTS:NECB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.91 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Northeast Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $114,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $118,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $199,000. Institutional investors own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

About Northeast Community Bancorp

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts.

