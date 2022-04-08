NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) PT Set at €36.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €36.00 ($39.56) target price on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJGet Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NOEJ. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($38.46) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($51.65) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($54.95) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($51.65) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($48.35) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NORMA Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €40.75 ($44.78).

Shares of ETR:NOEJ opened at €24.20 ($26.59) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.07 million and a PE ratio of 13.96. NORMA Group has a 1 year low of €25.78 ($28.33) and a 1 year high of €49.36 ($54.24). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €29.54 and a 200 day moving average price of €33.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.15.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

