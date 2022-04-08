Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 155,644 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,980,793 shares.The stock last traded at $2.74 and had previously closed at $2.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordic American Tankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.33.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.21.

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $22.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.78 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 176.94% and a negative return on equity of 19.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is -5.48%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142,436 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 35,005 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 486.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 75,734 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 85,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 64,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

