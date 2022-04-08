Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) PT Lowered to €11.40

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €12.60 ($13.85) to €11.40 ($12.53) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NRDBY. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Nordea Bank Abp from €11.50 ($12.64) to €10.30 ($11.32) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 11.20 to SEK 10.70 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 130 to SEK 115 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 127 to SEK 137 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded Nordea Bank Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordea Bank Abp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.01.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NRDBY opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Nordea Bank Abp has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $13.29.

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

