Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 336,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,968 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $20,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $790,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,343 shares of company stock worth $5,082,613. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM opened at $81.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.90. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $83.72. The firm has a market cap of $64.22 billion, a PE ratio of 55.88 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.33.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.72%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. raised their target price on shares of Newmont to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

