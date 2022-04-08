Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $16,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAR. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,758,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 45,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total transaction of $1,814,894.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total value of $143,528.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,726 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,209 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR opened at $164.66 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.23 and a fifty-two week high of $184.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a PE ratio of 49.30 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.94 and its 200-day moving average is $161.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.36.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

