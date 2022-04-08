Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 17,184 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 316,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,184 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $9,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 50.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 369.0% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.62.

NYSE SLB traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.08. 206,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,422,243. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $24.52 and a 12-month high of $46.27. The firm has a market cap of $59.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 2.02.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $995,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $797,258.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,451 shares of company stock worth $4,190,908 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

