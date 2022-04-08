Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 158.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,079 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $10,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABNB. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 13.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,918,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,032 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 3.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,211,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,734,000 after purchasing an additional 391,740 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth $1,599,368,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Airbnb by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,283,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,278,000 after acquiring an additional 557,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,655,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,026,000 after buying an additional 5,069,443 shares in the last quarter. 32.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $2.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.96. 74,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,635,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.37 and a 200-day moving average of $168.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.22 and a beta of -0.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.71 and a 12 month high of $212.58.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($10.88) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ABNB. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Airbnb from $179.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Airbnb from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $169.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.60.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $618,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $48,513,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 480,770 shares of company stock valued at $76,875,587. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Profile (Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.