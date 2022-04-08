Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $8.14 Million Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $8,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABC. Boston Partners grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,788,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,962,000 after purchasing an additional 82,358 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,966,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,387,000 after buying an additional 82,314 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,460,000 after purchasing an additional 27,191 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,886,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,283,000 after acquiring an additional 166,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.1% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,234,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,502,000 after purchasing an additional 60,240 shares during the last quarter. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.07, for a total value of $3,301,602.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 14,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $1,935,148.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,710 shares of company stock worth $25,774,825 over the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.86.

ABC traded up $2.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.74. 24,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,973. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.58. The stock has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.34 and a fifty-two week high of $163.80.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

