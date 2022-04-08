Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $7.40 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 466,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,784 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $7,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,655,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $261,916,000 after acquiring an additional 438,892 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,400,258 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $224,186,000 after buying an additional 635,631 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,778,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $197,082,000 after purchasing an additional 139,087 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 6.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,734,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $179,585,000 after acquiring an additional 620,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,742,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $162,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $27,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KMI stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.49. 196,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,476,124. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $19.40. The stock has a market cap of $44.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.84 and its 200 day moving average is $17.14.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 138.46%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.27.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

