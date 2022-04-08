Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $19.38 Million Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 932,898 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,887 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $19,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,920 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 438.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,270 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 31,169 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,501 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 47,447 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 71,044 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 20,805 shares in the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 267,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F opened at $14.96 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.27 and a 200 day moving average of $18.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.02 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 9.03%.

F has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

