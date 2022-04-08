Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $18.06 Million Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 398,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,535 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $18,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Kroger stock opened at $59.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.47. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $35.60 and a one year high of $62.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.97.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.53%.

In related news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 44,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $2,531,249.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 7,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 347,873 shares of company stock worth $19,888,534 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.47.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

