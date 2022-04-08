Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,448 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $8,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Twilio by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,327,253,000 after acquiring an additional 152,151 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Twilio by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,456,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,700,141,000 after purchasing an additional 346,907 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Twilio by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,451,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,739,247,000 after purchasing an additional 920,349 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,059,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,068,953,000 after buying an additional 810,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,730,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $871,256,000 after buying an additional 8,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,614 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.71, for a total value of $281,981.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $614,542.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,013 shares of company stock worth $3,788,559 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.67. The company had a trading volume of 19,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,286,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.43. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $123.05 and a one year high of $412.68. The firm has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.05 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.22.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -3.76 EPS for the current year.

TWLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.52.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

