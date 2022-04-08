Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 69.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 17,982 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $7,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,930,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,089,165,000 after acquiring an additional 300,326 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,587,000 after purchasing an additional 19,541 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,289,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,338,000 after purchasing an additional 63,028 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,227,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,617,000 after acquiring an additional 438,989 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,008,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,234,000 after acquiring an additional 46,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Shares of ENPH traded down $6.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $200.48. The stock had a trading volume of 21,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,060. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.49. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $108.88 and a one year high of $282.46. The firm has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 202.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 39.09%. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENPH. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.39.

In related news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 4,460 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.05, for a total transaction of $695,983.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 35,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $5,780,080.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,577 shares of company stock valued at $43,780,910 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy (Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.