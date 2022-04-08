Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,225 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Snap were worth $9,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,038,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833,307 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Snap by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,070,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,293,000 after acquiring an additional 563,111 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,709,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,682,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477,834 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,258,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,550,000 after acquiring an additional 664,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,004,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,803,000 after acquiring an additional 170,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

SNAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.09.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 13,297 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $481,484.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $223,563.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,258,199 shares of company stock worth $47,769,438.

Shares of NYSE SNAP traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,204,976. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.70. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.32 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

