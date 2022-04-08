Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 11,600 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $7,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMRN. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,884,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,748,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 116.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 791,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,197,000 after buying an additional 425,289 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,151,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,025,000 after buying an additional 338,406 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 720.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 335,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,968,000 after buying an additional 295,034 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total transaction of $439,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $372,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,522 shares of company stock valued at $3,604,165. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BMRN shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.71.

BMRN stock traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.00. 10,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,203. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 4.21. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.59 and a 52 week high of $94.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of -231.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.49.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $449.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.38 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.